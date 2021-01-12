Snam’s (SNMRF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SNMRF traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Snam has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

