Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Reduced by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 4.8% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. 855,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,500,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.