SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SOC Telemed.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

TLMD stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

