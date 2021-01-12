SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.70. 7,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.54, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,475,000 after buying an additional 108,309 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

