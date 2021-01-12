Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $380.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.09. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

