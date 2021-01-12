Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,452,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,413,000 after purchasing an additional 320,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

