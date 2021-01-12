Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 11,475.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Suburban Propane Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $917.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

