Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

DOC opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

