Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 543.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $361.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.