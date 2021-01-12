Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

NYSE:D opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,633.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

