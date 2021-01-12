Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 203 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BidaskClub lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

