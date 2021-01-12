Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWN. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

SWN opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

