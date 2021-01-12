S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 94.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $319.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.52 and its 200-day moving average is $343.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

