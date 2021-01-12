S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $319.20 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.