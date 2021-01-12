S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

