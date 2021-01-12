SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $309,987.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.41 or 0.04185773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00340374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint's total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,028,678,283 coins. SparkPoint's official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

