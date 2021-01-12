SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after buying an additional 125,245 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 195,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,280,000 after buying an additional 48,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $503,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,699,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,624,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

