SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,875 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 472,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

