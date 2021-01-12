SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $73.68.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

