SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.23

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.23 and last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.