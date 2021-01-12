SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.67 and last traded at $91.04. Approximately 13,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

