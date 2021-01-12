Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in December

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF remained flat at $$0.07 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 957,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,782. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

