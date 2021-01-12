Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Cap of $18,065.59

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $18,065.59 and $3,151.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00392751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.