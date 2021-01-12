Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Down 10.3%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 824,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,441,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

