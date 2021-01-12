Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

