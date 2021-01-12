SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 1,920.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,748,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPONF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. SponsorsOne has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

