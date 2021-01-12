Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $278.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses, and COVID-19 induced uncertainties remain concerns.”

Get Square alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.76.

NYSE SQ opened at $225.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.18. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 363.71 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,052,517 shares of company stock worth $215,485,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.