SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.50. SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 11,359 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$14.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SRHI)

SRHI Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. The company operates through the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. Its principal asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

