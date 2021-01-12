SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Announces GBX 24.40 Dividend

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,573.90 ($20.56) on Tuesday. SSE plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,460 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,344.29. The stock has a market cap of £16.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88.

Get SSE plc (SSE.L) alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE plc (SSE.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,434.38 ($18.74).

About SSE plc (SSE.L)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.