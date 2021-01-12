SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Lowered to C$38.50 at Scotiabank

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.42.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$23.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total transaction of C$60,241.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,972 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,986.72.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

