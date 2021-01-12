Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCBFY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,921. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.