Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $416.21

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $416.21 and traded as high as $512.40. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $506.80, with a volume of 3,933,818 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.21.

About Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

