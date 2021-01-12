Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) Shares Gap Up to $370.00

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $370.00, but opened at $387.00. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) shares last traded at $380.66, with a volume of 36,683 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.25. The stock has a market cap of £575.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84.

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L)’s payout ratio is 104.84%.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.