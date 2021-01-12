Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

SBLK traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 1,011,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,657. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

