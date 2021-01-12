Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. 4,297,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,067. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.