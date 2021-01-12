State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,012 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.33.

AMP opened at $201.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.53 and its 200-day moving average is $167.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.