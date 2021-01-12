State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LKQ by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 753,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

