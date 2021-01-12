State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

