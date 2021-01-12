State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

