State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,366 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 309,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 298,632 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.