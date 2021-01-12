State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,646 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 203.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $140.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

