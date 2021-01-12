State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 548 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,950,000 after buying an additional 102,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,249,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $483.83 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

