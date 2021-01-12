State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 940 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $287.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,440 shares of company stock worth $11,397,763. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

