Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to $26.50

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $16.00 to $26.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stelco from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $19.08 on Friday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

