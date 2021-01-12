Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $8.60 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $299.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,923.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $52,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,563.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $978,145 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

