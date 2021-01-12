Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 18.3%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shot up 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.88. 5,439,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,302,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,917 shares of company stock worth $17,725,664. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

