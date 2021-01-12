STMicroelectronics’ (STM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 342,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,463. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.