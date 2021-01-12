StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Up 6.7%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 213,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 238,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded StoneMor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in StoneMor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 190,093 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

