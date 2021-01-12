Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STRA. Truist started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

