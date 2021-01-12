Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $36,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.21. 823,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

